NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

