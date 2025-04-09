NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 7425953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NOV by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,243 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,697,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 302,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after buying an additional 1,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,658,000 after buying an additional 938,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

