Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.90% from the company’s current price.

NRIX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

NRIX traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,889. The company has a market capitalization of $759.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,660.76. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

