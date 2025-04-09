O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in RLI by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RLI by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.49.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Get Our Latest Report on RLI

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,859.93. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.