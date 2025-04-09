O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $806,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

SSNC opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.