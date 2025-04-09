O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,778 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

