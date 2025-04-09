O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $213.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.80 and its 200 day moving average is $360.07. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.