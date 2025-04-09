Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/4/2025.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.77. The company had a trading volume of 322,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,276. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $143.23 and a one year high of $233.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,916,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 750,073 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $128,221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $114,449,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

