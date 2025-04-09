One Degree Advisors Inc Has $401,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Degree Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 559.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after buying an additional 875,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $333.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

