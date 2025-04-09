One Degree Advisors Inc Purchases 5,745 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $325,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.2% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 122,701 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

