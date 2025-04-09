Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.70. Orla Mining shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 206,844 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLA

Orla Mining Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -866.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Orla Mining by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 118,961 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 421,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.