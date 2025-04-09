Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,220 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

