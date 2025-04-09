Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.53)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 202.50% and a negative net margin of 145.98%.
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
Shares of OXB opened at GBX 240.75 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £255.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 329.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.47. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of GBX 187.83 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 455 ($5.81).
About Oxford Biomedica
One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- Stock Average Calculator
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.