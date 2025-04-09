Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.53)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 202.50% and a negative net margin of 145.98%.

Shares of OXB opened at GBX 240.75 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £255.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 329.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.47. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of GBX 187.83 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 455 ($5.81).

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

