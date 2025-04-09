Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $867,906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,543,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,633,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 139,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,029,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

