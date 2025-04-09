Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 171.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,052 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $124,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 125,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 64,396 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. This represents a 41.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,210.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,544 shares of company stock worth $147,132,028 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $152.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.83 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

