Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 143.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of PVLA stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

