Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,215 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,314 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.9 %

PARA opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

