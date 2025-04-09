Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.19.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$15.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.33 and a 1 year high of C$33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.70%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,876.32. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76. Insiders have bought 8,848 shares of company stock valued at $143,148 over the last ninety days. 45.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

