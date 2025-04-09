Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

