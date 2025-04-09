PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.48.

PayPal Trading Down 1.9 %

PYPL opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

