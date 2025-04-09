Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 87,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.