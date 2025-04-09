Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,897 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

