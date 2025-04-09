Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.2 %

PSX opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.18 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.