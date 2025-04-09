Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 191 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.15.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

