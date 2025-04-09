Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 352 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,846 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $6,132,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 48,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 9,482 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $688,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,088.40. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

