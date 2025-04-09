Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.60 and last traded at C$14.97. 824,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 927,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.30.
PEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.10.
In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$79,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,153.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $196,654 and have sold 126,509 shares valued at $2,072,231. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
