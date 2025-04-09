Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,666,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,392,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

