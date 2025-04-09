Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $286.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.25 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.28.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

