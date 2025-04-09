Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $54,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SD stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.66. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.