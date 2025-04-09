Pinnacle Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.47.

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

