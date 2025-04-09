Pinnacle Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 13 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $199,441,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,668.93 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,813.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,983.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,080.46.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

