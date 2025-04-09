Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 914 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 102,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,707.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,718,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

WMT opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

