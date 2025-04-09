Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 985 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

WLKP opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $761.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.21%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

