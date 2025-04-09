Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after buying an additional 96,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

NYSE:SHW opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

