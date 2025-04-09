Pinnacle Holdings LLC Trims Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after buying an additional 246,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 158,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 825,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 97,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,944.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,315.58. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.89%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

