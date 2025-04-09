Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 3438099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after acquiring an additional 927,855 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,008 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 646,130 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,004,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,610,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

