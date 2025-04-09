Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $2.81. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 862,063 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.30 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 19.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

