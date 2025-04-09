Polymer Capital Management US LLC Acquires Shares of 14,341 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,810,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,242,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $786.41 million, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.39 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,300.78. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

