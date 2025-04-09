Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Target by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Target Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $173.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.