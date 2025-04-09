Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 4,846 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

BHF stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

