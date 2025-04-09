Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 228.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Carriage Services Price Performance

CSV stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $566.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.