Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 4,219 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,542,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $33,961,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $24,647,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,775,000 after purchasing an additional 285,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

