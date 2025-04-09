Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 462,386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 430,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$108.07 million, a P/E ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Insider Activity at Power Metals

In other Power Metals news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

