Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 95580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 474,686 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,448,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

