ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 1442171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Barclays dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

ProPetro Stock Up 16.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,747 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $4,934,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 398,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.