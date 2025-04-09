ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $46.73. 17,073,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 6,417,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 9.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.
ProShares Short S&P500 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short S&P500
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.