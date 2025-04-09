ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $46.73. 17,073,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 6,417,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

ProShares Short S&P500 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

