ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,022,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 522% from the previous session’s volume of 2,897,451 shares.The stock last traded at $76.38 and had previously closed at $64.80.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 18.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares Ultra S&P500
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
