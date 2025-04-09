ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,022,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 522% from the previous session’s volume of 2,897,451 shares.The stock last traded at $76.38 and had previously closed at $64.80.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 18.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.