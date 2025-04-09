ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Up 16.1% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.43 and last traded at $72.22. 6,056,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 2,670,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Up 23.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $559.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.3172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

