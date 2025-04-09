Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,561.69 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,942.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,042.72.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,288.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.