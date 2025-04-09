Prudential PLC Purchases New Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE ESI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.